

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A sentencing hearing will begin today for the man convicted in the 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two people dead and five others injured.

Christopher Husbands was initially sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 30 years after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

But after successfully appealing his conviction, Husbands was awarded a second trial where a jury found him not guilty on the murder charges but instead found him guilty of two counts of manslaughter.

Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for seven years. Husbands, who has already spent seven years in prison, will be given credit for the time he has already served.

Although Husbands has admitted that he was responsible for the shooting inside the food court at the Eaton Centre on June 2, 2012, his lawyers contended that he was in a dissociative state at time of the incident. The lawyers argued that PTSD was triggered by an encounter with men who had assaulted him months earlier.

Victim impact statements will be delivered during the sentencing hearing this week.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto last week, Connor Stevenson, who was 13 years old when he was struck by a stray bullet during the mall shooting, said he was “baffled” when he learned Husbands had been convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

“Isn’t manslaughter reserved for sort of accidental killings and stuff that wasn’t necessarily your fault but you were just negligent in? He (Husbands) wasn’t negligent,” Stevenson said. “He pulled the gun out himself and he made a conscious decision to shoot people in the mall. I just don’t see how that is manslaughter.”

The sentencing hearing will begin on Tuesday morning.