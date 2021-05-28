Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

A sentencing hearing will continue today for the 47-year-old man who killed and dismembered two young women who went missing in Oshawa nearly a decade apart.

Adam Strong was found guilty in March of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Rori Hache and manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick.

During Strong’s sentencing hearing, which began on Thursday, the court heard from the families of both Hache and Fitzpatrick, who spoke about the trauma they have faced following the deaths of the two women.

“I will never see her fall in love, graduate school, be married and have children,” Hache’s mother Shanan Dionne said during a victim impact statement delivered over Zoom.

“This monster took my angel and mutilated her. He tried to hide the evidence of what he had done....It is now time for you to pay and for you to be sentenced for this heinous crime you committed against my daughter.”

Hache disappeared in 2017 and Fitzpatrick was last seen by her family in 2008.

Hache’s torso was discovered in the Oshawa Harbour weeks after she was last seen on Aug. 30, 2017. Her head and other body parts were found in a freezer in Strong’s bedroom months later after plumbers discovered what appeared to be human flesh in a clogged drain in his basement apartment.

While Fitzpatrick's body was never found, her DNA was discovered on a hunting knife in Strong’s apartment during a search of the unit following the discovery of Hache's remains.

In his decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said he was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Strong sexually assaulted and murdered Hache, who was believed to be pregnant at the time she was killed.

Strong was also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fitzpatrick but Di Luca said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Strong intended to kill her, saying only that it was clear the accused "unlawfully caused her death."

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years.

The Crown is calling for a concurrent sentence of 18 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction.

The two-day sentencing hearing, which was delayed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume this morning.