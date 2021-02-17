Sentencing today for Thunder Bay man who threw trailer hitch at Indigenous woman, causing her death
Protesters under the "Not One More Death" banner hold signs ahead of the second day of the manslaughter trial for Brayden Bushby in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson
THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- A sentencing hearing is to be held today for a man found guilty of manslaughter who threw a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman, leading to her death.
Brayden Bushby is to appear in Thunder Bay, Ont., court.
Justice Helen Pierce found Bushby guilty last year at a judge-alone trial, saying the fatal outcome of his violent act was foreseeable.
The trial heard witness accounts of the January 2017 assault when Bushby threw the heavy metal trailer hitch from a moving vehicle, striking and injuring Barbara Kentner, who died in July 2017 at age 34.
The case drew criticism about how the justice system deals with Indigenous victims after Bushby's second-degree murder charge was downgraded to manslaughter and aggravated assault.
The trial heard the change was made because space limitations made a jury trial impossible in Thunder Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic.