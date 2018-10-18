

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A series of sexual assaults in Brampton and Mississauga has prompted Peel Regional Police to issue a public safety alert.

According to investigators, three separate incidents have taken place in the two cities since the end of September.

Police allege that a man approached a victim standing inside a bus shelter, exposed himself and sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene on Sept. 24 at around 11 p.m. near Sandalwood Parkway and Conestoga Drive in Brampton and on Oct. 13 at around 6:30 and Oct. 17 near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Mississauga.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday evening, Const. Akhil Mooken said officers are advising commuters to be on high alert at night.

“We always encourage commuters to be aware of their surroundings first and foremost – especially at night, it’s very important to use well-lit areas and when possible to use a buddy system when commuting. We also encourage people use the main arteritis and avoid shortcuts through secluded and dark areas,” he said.

A suspect wanted in connection with these alleged incidents has been described by investigators as a five-foot-10 bald black man between the ages of 30 and 40 with a medium complexion, a medium build and some facial hair.

“We are appealing for witnesses that may have been in the area that may have dash cam or surveillance footage to contact our investigators to provide any information that they may have or provide that information through Crime Stoppers,” Mooken said.

Investigators said they believe there may be other victims and are encouraging those to contact their special victims unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.