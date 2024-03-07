Serious collision closes westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Milton
OPP are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 401 in Milton. (X/OPP_HSD)
Published Thursday, March 7, 2024 11:15PM EST
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in Milton Thursday night following a serious collision.
Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on the highway just west of Martin Street shortly before 9 p.m.
There was no immediate word on the injuries.
Police said traffic was being diverted off at Martin Street, and the closure was expected to remain for several hours.