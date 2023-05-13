A collision in Port Perry has left a woman dead, a 17-year-old boy with a broken femur and an uknown patient with critical injuries.

The collision was called in just before 3:05 a.m. on Saturday. The crash occurred on Island Road between Seven Mile Island Road and Demara Road. Two vehicles were involved.

There are five total possible patients from this crash, but the exact extent of additional injuries is unknown at this time.

Island Road is closed both northbound and southbound between Seven Mile Island Road and Demara Road while investigators are on scene.