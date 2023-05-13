A collision in Port Perry has left a woman dead and a 19-year-old man with critical injuries.

The collision was called in just before 3:05 a.m. on Saturday. Two vehicles, a Nissan SUV and a four-dour Hyundai, collided head-on after the Hyundai crossed over the centre line.

The crash occurred on Island Road between Seven Mile Island Road and Demara Road. The female driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a male passenger from the same vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

Island Road is closed both northbound and southbound between Seven Mile Island Road and Demara Road while investigators are on scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Durham police.