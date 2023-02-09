Serious collision shuts down Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW in Grimsby
Published Thursday, February 9, 2023 6:18AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2023 7:16AM EST
All Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW have been shut down in Grimsby due to a serious collision that sent a woman to hospital.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police said a car and a transport truck collided, sending the car tumbling.
Paramedics transported a female patient to hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.
All Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW are currently closed at Casablanca Boulevard. It is not clear how long the closure will last.