All Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW have been shut down in Grimsby due to a serious collision that sent a woman to hospital.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a car and a transport truck collided, sending the car tumbling.

Paramedics transported a female patient to hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

All Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW are currently closed at Casablanca Boulevard. It is not clear how long the closure will last.