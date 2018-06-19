

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One female has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a crash on Highway 401 near Avenue Road this morning.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the single-vehicle collision happened in a construction zone in the area and the eastbound collector lanes of the highway are closed approaching Avenue Road.

Schmidt said a vehicle somehow got into the construction area and crashed into the back of an excavator.

One female was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and Schmidt said her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction team and major collision bureau have been called to the scene to investigate.

The collector lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.