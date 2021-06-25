A stretch of Highway 401 has been shut down in Pickering this morning due to a collision that has left one person with critical injuries.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Whites Road.

Police say a stalled vehilce in a live lane of traffic was struck by another vehicle. One driver sustained critical injuries, investigators say.

Ornge air ambulance is currently on scene.

Express lanes have been closed at Port Union Road.