

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Six people have been taken to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil this morning.

The collision occurred near 9th Line and 10th Sideroad at around 10:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest a mail carrier vehicle and a pickup truck were involved in the crash.

Paramedics in Simcoe County say two people sustained critical injuries and another person was taken to hospital in serious condition. Three others suffered less severe injuries.

Three children and three adults are among the injured.

Ornge air ambulance transported two people to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment. The four other patients were taken to a local hospital by land ambulance.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are currently under investigation.

Police say 9th Line between Yonge Street and 10 Sideroad will likely be closed for several hours.