A collision in Mississauga has left one person dead and three in hospital, according to Peel police.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and SUV, happened just before 10:10 p.m. on Friday, near the intersection of Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue.

Police say the elderly male driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two women – one a passenger on the motorcycle and the other a passenger in the vehicle – are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The adult male motorcyclist’s injuries have been ruled life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.