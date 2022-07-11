Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious, two-vehicle crash in southeast Scarborough.

The collision, which resulted in a fire, happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Guildwood Parkway between Galloway Road and Navarre Crescent.

Toronto paramedics said a male victim sustained burns and is in serious, but stable condition.

Another male and a female were taken to a local trauma centre as a precaution, they said.

Police are advising motorists to consider alternate routes and avoid the area if possible, as Guildwood Parkway is closed from Forsythia Drive to Navarre Crescent is closed as the Traffic Services unit investigates.

Anyone with information about this collision should contact Toronto police 416-808-2222 or 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.