

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a service dog named ‘Jello’ that ran away after its owner was assaulted in midtown Toronto on Wednesday night.

The alleged assault took place in the Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue area at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say that during the assault, the dog fled the area and has not been seen since.

The dog is described as a blonde coloured terrier, who is about 30 lbs. and is wearing a black jacket with a pink stripped collar, as well as a dog tag that says “Hello my name is Jello.”

It is not known whether the assault victim sustained any injuries in the attack.