Premier Doug Ford announced new Service Ontario changes to make it “faster” and “easier” to get driver’s licences and health cards.

The province announced on Wednesday, at 64 of the busiest Service Ontario locations, customers can now book multiple services in a single appointment or book one appointment for an entire family.

Service Ontario introduced their online appointment booking system in Nov. 2022 to reduce wait times and the risk of COVID-19.

On the updated system, users can book a variety of services from a drop down menu and accomplish them all in one appointment. This revamp is now live on the Service Ontario website. A calendar icon is placed beside the locations offering the online service.

“We’re making it easier for people and businesses to connect with ServiceOntario, putting customers first and saving people time and money,” Ford announced in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

Ontarians will have an opportunity to identify accessibility needs ahead of an appointment.

Service Ontario is also enhancing their virtual services, offering health card renewals through video calls.

Ford said a number of new Service Ontario pilot programs will be rolling out in the coming months.

Soon-to-be married couples will be able to apply for marriage licences online, instead of visiting city hall. By the spring, Ford said digital dealership registrations will expand to trade-ins and used cars.