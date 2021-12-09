Metrolinx says service has been restored on the Stouffville line after a person was struck and killed by a train north of the Stouffville GO Station on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the scene for reports of a woman who was struck by a train.

York Regional Police say the woman was transported to hospital in life-threatning condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

Trains were not able to move through the area this morning as police conducted an investigation.

At around 7:30 a.m., Metrolinx confirmed that the tracks were cleared and reopened.