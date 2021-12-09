Metrolinx says service has been restored on the Stouffville line this morning after a person was struck by a train north of the Stouffville GO Station.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and trains were not be able to move the area this morning. But at around 7:30 a.m., GO Transit confirmed that the tracks have been cleared and reopened.

GO Transit initially said the person who was struck had died but that was later retracted.