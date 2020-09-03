

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital via emergency run after being struck by a train at Castle Frank Station.

It happened at around 2:40 p.m.

Police say that the individual’s injuries are very serious.

Subway service was suspended between Woodbine and St. George stations on Line 2 as a result of the incident. About 70 shuttle buses were running during the service interruption.

Regular service resumed on Line 2 shortly after 5 p.m.