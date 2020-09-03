

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital via emergency run after being struck by a train at Castle Frank Station.

It happened at around 2:40 p.m.

Police say that the individual’s injuries are very serious.

Subway service has been suspended between Woodbine and St. George stations on Line 2 as a result of the incident.

The TTC says that shuttle buses are running and that customers can also utilize their TTC fare on GO Transit between Danforth and Union stations.

More to come…