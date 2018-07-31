

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





TTC riders will soon be getting regular reminders to pay their fares and leave their feet off the seats from Canadian actor Seth Rogen.

The comedian and writer volunteered to record what the transit agency describes as a series of “quirky” and “light-hearted” public service announcements which customers will hear periodically while riding the TTC.

Rogen’s announcements tackle topics ranging from backpacks on seats, blocking doors, and talking on cellphones.

In a PSA about personal hygiene and eating, Rogen lectures riders about some habits he calls “gross.”

“I can’t believe I am actually going to say this but stop clipping your fingernails on the TTC? It is gross! Which brings me to eating dinner. Dinner? On the subway? And then leaving a mess for people to step in and the TTC workers to clean. Seriously don’t do any of this on the TTC. I can’t believe I have to say this. Just stop. Thank you,” Rogen says.

In a written statement released Tuesday, Rogen said he is always happy to participate in projects related to Canada.

"I'm very proud to be Canadian and I wouldn't be who I am if was not for Canada. If asked to participate in something Canadian, I'm eager to do that,” he said.

"I was enthusiastic to record messages for the TTC to help make everyone's riding experience as amazing as it could possibly be. I use public transportation, myself, and would like people to not be clipping their toe nails around me.”

The Canadian actor recently teamed up with the City of Vancouver in a series of etiquette announcements for Translink.

"On behalf of all Toronto residents, I want to thank Seth Rogen for donating his time, his talent, and his voice to these unique announcements," Mayor John Tory said in a statement Tuesday.

"I hope transit riders enjoy these announcements and look forward to hearing them on the TTC."