Seven people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been linked to a downtown Toronto restaurant.

In a news release on Saturday, Toronto Public Health said five employees and two patrons of Yonge Street Warehouse, north of Yonge and Dundas, contracted the disease.

“TPH has followed up with all known close contacts. The close contacts have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing,” the statement reads.

TPH said those who were at the restaurant between Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Approximately 1,700 people may have been at the venue during that period, TPH noted.

“As a precaution, TPH is asking anyone who was at the Yonge Street Warehouse between September 10 and September 17 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their visit.”

Earlier in the day, Crews & Tangos urged all its customers who visited the bar between September 18 and September 20 to get tested for COVID-19 after a drag performer contracted the virus.

Also, TPH announced on Saturday the closure of three King Street West restaurants for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The cases come as the province required all bars, restaurants, and nightclubs to stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m., and close their doors by midnight except for takeout and delivery.

Toronto Public Health reported 161 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the city’s total to 18,509.