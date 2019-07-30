

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





Seven children were taken to hospital after they started to cough and become nauseous at a Burlington splash pad on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics, fire crews and parks staff were called to the splash pad at LaSalle Park, off of North Shore Boulevard sometime before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report that children were falling ill.

Halton Regional Police said at least twelve children aged four to seven were treated at the scene.

Halton paramedics said six of those children were taken to hospital for observation, while one was taken to a pediatric hospital.

Their symptoms were consistent with chlorine exposure.

Some children reportedly vomited at the park.

Investigators are working to determine if the splash pad’s equipment malfunctioned.

City of Burlington parks staff responded to the scene to test the equipment.