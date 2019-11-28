

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Seven people are dead after a small single-engine plane that took off from Buttonville crashed in woods north of Kingston on Wednesday evening, transportation investigators say.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says a Piper PA-32 registered somewhere in the United States took off from Buttonville on Wednesday evening and went down in the Cataraqui-Westbrook area of Kingston around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

An air force helicopter from CFB Trenton arrived at the scene at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, and police got to the crash site approximately 50 minutes after that, a spokesperson from the Department of National Defence told CTV News Toronto.

The TSB told CTV News Ottawa that they have located seven bodies in the wreckage; four adults and three children.

Kingston police have a mobile command centre, cruisers and ATVs at the site to cordon it off.

TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski says they will comb through the crash scene and search for evidence.

“We are going to examine the aircraft wreckage, survey the area where the wreckage was found, photograph the wreckage, identify pieces of the aircraft we’d like to examine more closely and take those to our laboratory in Ottawa.”

Chopper 24 was allowed near the crash site on Thursday, revealing a blackened path of charred earth past the dead end of a dirt road leading to a wooded area.

Online specifications from Piper Aircraft show the largest variant of the PA-32 can carry one pilot and up to six passengers.

Krepski said the aircraft isn't required by law to carry a flight data or cockpit voice recorder but investigators will search for other intact instruments, as well as radar data, to figure out what occurred.

The plane is powered by a single six cylinder engine and has a top speed of 280 km/h.

The TSB says four of its investigators are now at the scene.

The crash site is approximately six kilometres north of Kingston’s only airport.