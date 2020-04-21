

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Seven more deaths have now been reported at a Scarborough long-term care home that is the site of one of the city’s largest outbreaks of COVID-19.

The additional deaths at Seven Oaks long-term care home were confirmed in data provided to CP24 by city spokesperson Brad Ross on Tuesday morning.

There have now been a total of 29 deaths at the Neilson Road facility since the outbreak was first reported last month, up from 22 at this time last week.

There has also been an increase in fatalities in other city-run long-term care homes. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 at Kipling Acres (2233 Kipling Avenue) is now up to eight compared to four last week. The number of deaths at Lakeshore Lodge (3197 Lakeshore Blvd. W), meanwhile, now stands at nine. It was listed as four as recently as April 14.

There has also been a rise in the number of cases at the facilities after efforts were undertaken to ramp up testing in long-term care homes.

There have now been 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the 249 residents at Seven Oaks and 24 confirmed cases among its 200 employees. At Lakeshore Lodge there are 49 confirmed cases among residents and 17 confirmed cases among staff while at Kipling Acres there are 34 confirmed cases among residents and six confirmed cases among staff.

Seven Oaks is just one of dozens of long-term care homes across the city experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. For a full list follow this link.