Seven people have been charged in connection with an eight-month investigation into a cross-borders high-end car theft ring allegedly responsible for at least 28 carjackings in Toronto.

An investigation—dubbed "Project Taurus"—into the "somewhat sophisticated" group began in May 2021, police said.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday morning, Toronto police said the suspects targeted high-end vehicles primarily along the Yonge Street corridor, between Sheppard and Finch avenues. The vehicles stolen included Lamborghinis, McLarens, Rolls Royce, Bentleys, Porsche and Mercedes Benz models.

These vehicles were "destined for out of province locations," Insp. Richard Harris with the Toronto police's Hold-Up Squad told reporters.

Investigators attributed 28 carjacking incidents to the car theft ring. The crew used various techniques during the robberies, Harris said, including intentional vehicle contact with the victim's car or swarming the victims as they exited or entered their vehicles.

The weapons used during these robberies included the use of handguns, knives, and on occasion a taser would be used as well," Harris said. "Often though, the victims were physically removed from the vehicle and the keys they had were taken from them."

Police said the vehicles were taken to another location where the GPS devices would be disabled. The suspects would then sent the vehicles east of the city prior to it being shipped overseas.

Investigators released video surveillance footage of a carjacking that took place on Jan. 7, 2022 near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

According to police, the victim was driving a red Lamborghini when two male suspects approached them with a knife. They took the victim's keys and cell phone before fleeing the area in the vehicle.

A third suspect also left the area in a separate vehicle.

Video footage from York Regional Police Service's helicopter shows the suspects abandoning the vehicle near Jane Street and Weston road. Investigators believe this was done due to the heavy police presence in the area.

Officers followed the suspects, who fled to an address near Anson Drive and Torbram Road, and took four people into custody.