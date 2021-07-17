Seven people are in hospital as a precaution after a fire broke out at a home in Mississauga Saturday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a blaze at a house on Laddie Crescent, near Highway 427 and Derry Road East.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered heavy smoke billowing from the garage.

“They encountered smoke. Once they opened up the garage then they found the seat of the fire and they were able to quickly extinguish it,” Platoon Chief Steve Kraft from Mississauga Fire told CP24.

Twelve people were removed from the home, including eight adults and four children, Kraft said.

Seven of those residents were transported to hospital as a precaution for potential smoke inhalation.

“I believe it was three adults and four kids that were transported to the hospital. Luckily, they're all non-critical, so more cautionary than anything else,” Kraft said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Kraft said it’s believed that a few families lived in the home.

He said the residents will have to find other accommodations as the home is inhabitable due to the extensive damage.

“Everybody in the home will be displaced. We're actually assisting them find a place to go. They're going to be displaced from the house so there is significant smoke damage.”

Kraft added that the damage is primarily in the basement but smoke damage is throughout the house.

Investigators are at the scene and are expected to be there for a couple of hours.