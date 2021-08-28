Seven people have been taken to hospital, including three children, after a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon.

It happened on Mississauga Road at Charleston Sideroad at around 7:45 p.m.

Peel paramedics say that they transported four adults and three children to hospital following the collision.

They say that an adult woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while the other patients were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.