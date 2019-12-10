

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Brampton school has been evacuated and seven students have been transported to hospital as a precaution after an unknown spray was released in the building’s cafeteria.

The spray was released inside the cafeteria at Castlebrooke Secondary School at around 12:45 p.m.

Peel District School Board Spokesperson Carla Pereira tells CP24 that a number of students had adverse reactions to the spray, including one who fainted.

Pereira said that it remains unclear at this time who discharged the spray or what the substance was.

She said that firefighters are on scene now and will be working to air out the building.

In the meantime, students are waiting outside the building on school grounds.