

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a total of seven suspects after a male victim was swarmed and robbed outside a store in the College and Spadina area last month.

Toronto police say a 26-year-old man was in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area on Feb. 24 at 3:20 a.m. when he went into a store to use its ATM.

Investigators say three males entered the store to watch him take out cash.

When the victim exited the store, the three males followed him out and joined a large group of individuals who allegedly swarmed him and took cash and an iPhone 6.

In the days after the incident, several suspects, including one of the men who allegedly followed the victim into the store, were seen using the victim’s bank card at stores in the vicinity.

Images of all seven suspects, six males and one female, were released by investigators on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.