A seven-year-old girl who was the subject of a province-wide Amber Alert on Wednesday morning after she went missing from her home in Bayfield, Ont. was found safe.

The girl was was last seen at around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Bayfield Road in the town of Bayfield, the OPP says.

She was in the company of a 30-year-old woman driving a black 2014 Mercedes SUV

At about 11:20 a.m., the OPP said the girl was located safe somewhere in Toronto and the Amber Alert was cancelled.

A CP24 reporter and camera operator found the subject vehicle, a Mercedes GLK diesel, parked in the area of Doris and Sheppard avenues in North York.

Several police vehicles surrounded it.

At one point, a person removed a purple child’s backpack from the trunk.