Seven-year-old Ontario girl found safe by police after Amber Alert
CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 10:55AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 10, 2021 12:27PM EST
A seven-year-old girl who was the subject of a province-wide Amber Alert on Wednesday morning after she went missing from her home in Bayfield, Ont. was found safe.
The girl was was last seen at around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Bayfield Road in the town of Bayfield, the OPP says.
She was in the company of a 30-year-old woman driving a black 2014 Mercedes SUV
At about 11:20 a.m., the OPP said the girl was located safe somewhere in Toronto and the Amber Alert was cancelled.
A CP24 reporter and camera operator found the subject vehicle, a Mercedes GLK diesel, parked in the area of Doris and Sheppard avenues in North York.
Several police vehicles surrounded it.
At one point, a person removed a purple child’s backpack from the trunk.