

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say seven young people are in custody following an incident at a Milton high school on Thursday.

A lockdown was in effect at Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary School, located near Main Street East and Thompson Road North, for hours on Thursday following what the school described as a "reported threat."

Police would not confirm that a threat had been made against the school but said seven people are in custody in connection with the incident.

Bishop Reding has been place in lockdown mode due to a reported threat. The police are in the building conducting an investigation, and the perimeter of the school property has been secured. We will tweet with further information. — Bishop Reding (@BishopReding) January 10, 2019

Investigators say staff and students are safe and the lockdown has now been lifted.

Two nearby elementary schools, Chris Hadfield Public School and St. Peter Catholic Elementary School, were previously in hold and secure due to the police investigation but that order has been lifted.

Police are expected to provide more information about the incident at news conference later this afternoon.