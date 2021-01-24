A person infected with a highly-contagious coronavirus variant from the UK has been linked to a second long-term care home outbreak in the Simcoe-Muskoka public health region, officials said Sunday.

After confirming six cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant at Roberta Place long-term care home in Barrie, Ont. on Saturday, officials said Sunday that further genomic surveillance work revealed a seventh case of the variant in the area.

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit officials said this seventh person “had close contact with a person who is also part of a COVID-19 outbreak at Bradford Valley Care Community, a long-term care home (LTCH) in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Bradford Valley Care Community currently has four cases among its 230 residents and three among its 260 staff members.

All willing staff and residents of that home were given their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 15.

“Approximately 60 percent of team members and 96 percent of residents at Bradford Valley have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” Dr. Andrea Moser, senior medical officer of Sienna Senior Living, which owns and operates the home, said Sunday.

There have now been 21 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 detected in Ontario, with federal and provincial labs now screening hundreds of positive samples per week to find it.

In the Roberta Place outbreak where six cases were found, virtually all residents of the home were infected and 32 have died so far.

Scientists in the UK and Denmark have found the new variant to be about 50 per cent more transmissible than “wild” variants that predominant in Ontario.

The variant can bind to human cells more easily than other variants, generate higher viral loads and may be more deadly in certain circumstances.

The discovery of B.1.1.7 and two other variants originating from South Africa and Brazil has prompted countries including Canada to require negative COVID-19 tests from incoming international air passengers.