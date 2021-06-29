Seventy people are facing charges and more than 60 vehicles are now chained in impound lots around the GTA after a springtime crackdown against organized stunt driving by multiple police services.

York Regional Police said Tuesday that between May 1 and June 24, multiple police services began investigating reports of large gatherings of people at intersections and in parking lots to watch cars race illegally or perform “burnouts,” sometimes blocking roadways.

CP24 viewers documented multiple occurrences this past spring, including a major gathering in North York in April where fuel was poured on the roadway and set alight.

Investigators said they used “covert and overt” means to surveil drivers, and at times employed a helicopter to watch over them.

“This project was intelligence-led, using an investigative approach, aimed at dismantling these groups and disrupting the dangerous activities occurring across the GTA,” York Regional Police said Tuesday. “Suspects were identified utilizing covert and overt surveillance, gathering intelligence and using specialized equipment like the York Regional Police helicopter, Air2.”

During the project, dubbed “Takeover” by investigators, 70 people were charged with a mix of criminal and provincial offences, 61 cars were seized and the licenses of 57 drivers were suspended.

Police said they will continue to monitor street racing activity and asked community members to contact them whenever dangerous motor vehicle activity is seen.