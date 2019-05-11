Several buildings briefly evacuated due to gas leak on Queen Street West
Emergency workers are shown at the scene of a gas leak near Queen Street West and Portland Street on Saturday.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 9:48AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 11, 2019 10:42AM EDT
A number of buildings on Queen Street West were briefly evacuated on Saturday morning after a worker struck a gas line in the area, resulting in a significant leak.
Police say that they were dispatched to the Queen Street West and Portland Street area at around 9 a.m. after a paid duty officer reported the leak.
An evacuation order was issued for all buildings between 486 and 504 Queen Street West and 561 and 577 Queen Street West, though it was lifted after the gas leak was capped at around 10:30 a.m.
Crews also shut down Queen Street West in both directions between Augusta Avenue and Portland Street while they worked to stop the leak.