

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Several GTA residents, including multiple York Region District School Board students, are among the 63 Canadians who were killed in a plane crash outside of Iran’s capital on Wednesday morning.

All 176 people on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 were killed when the jet crashed outside of Tehran shortly after takeoff.

CTV News has confirmed that Toronto resident Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi and her nine-year-old son Rahmtin Ahmadi are among the GTA residents who died in the plane crash.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), issued a statement Wednesday, confirming that an employee of the union's provincial office in Toronto, identified as Alina Tarbhai, was also killed.

"Alina was a valued employee, and part of a tightly-knit team at provincial office. She was respected and well-liked by all. Her passing represents a profound loss for all of us who worked with her," Bischof's statement read.

"On behalf of OSSTF/FEESO members across the province, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Alina’s family, and to the families of all who were taken in this tragedy."

The York Region District School Board said some of its students were on board the plane but would not confirm an exact number.

The school board noted it will not be providing any additional details until contact is made with the families of the victims.

"We are heartbroken by the news and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all those affected. This is a global tragedy affecting us locally and we join our families and communities in grieving," a written statement from the director of education and school board chair read.

"Our focus in the coming days will be on supporting students and their families affected by the news of this incident... Those schools directly affected will be supported by school board staff members specifically trained to support with tragic incidents."

In a statement published online on Wednesday morning, The University of Guelph confirmed that two of its students, identified as Ghanimat Azhdari and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, perished in the crash.

Azhdari was pursuing a PhD in the Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics and Ariani was a PhD student in the Department of Marketing and Consumer Studies.

The university said Azhdari and her partner, who was also killed in the crash, were visiting family in Iran over the holidays and were on their way back to Ontario.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of two of our students,” university president Franco Vaccarino said in a written statement released Wednesday.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of these two students and to anyone else affected by this tragedy. Any loss to our campus community touches all of us.”

Western University said four of its students were killed in the crash but did not provide the names of the victims.

CTV News has also confirmed that a couple from Edmonton, identified as Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshman and their daughters Darya and Darina Mousavi, are among the victims.

The cause of the deadly crash has not yet been determined.

-With files from The Canadian Press