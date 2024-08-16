Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating all of its operations down to its flagship grocery store, while the remaining branches commence bankruptcy proceedings that will shutter their doors permanently.

On Tuesday, the high-end Toronto grocer filed assignments in bankruptcy for its Bayview Village, Yorkville, Little Italy, and Kitchen locations, the latter being the warehouse and kitchen that supplied in-house branded products to other branches. It is unclear at this time what will happen with the employees who work at the impacted locations.

Albert Gelman Inc. has been appointed the insolvency trustee.

Operations will only continue at the Avenue Road location, as it is unaffected by the bankruptcy proceedings.

The Pusateri's store inside the Saks Food Hall at the Toronto Eaton Centre will also remain open.

CTV News Toronto contacted Pusateri's for comment but did not immediately hear back in time for publication.