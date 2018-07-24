

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified after several vehicles caught fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough overnight.

The fire broke out at a shop in the area of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Police say in addition to vehicles, a section of the shop also caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the fire could be suspicious.

Road closures were in place earlier this morning but the area has since reopened to traffic.

Police are still on scene and waiting for the OFM to arrive.