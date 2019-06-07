

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating a series of overnight vehicle fires in the city’s east end.

Crews were first dispatched to a home on Glen Ames near Kington Road and Woodbine Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a car on fire in a driveway.

That fire was quickly knocked down but Toronto Fire says that a second call then came in about an hour later for a vehicle fire at an auto body shop on Sinnott Road near Eglinton Avenue and Birchmount Road.

Toronto Fire says that crews arrived to find two vehicles on fire in the parking lot of the business, though the blaze eventually spread. Reports from the scene on Friday morning suggested that as many as five vehicles parked near a front gate were gutted by fire.

The third call came in about 45 minutes after the auto body shop fire at 2:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews were initially dispatched to a building on Bellamy Road near Eglinton Avenue and Birchmount Road for a high-rise fire but when they arrived they discovered that the blaze involved a tow truck at the back of the building.

Toronto Fire says that after the fire was knocked down, crews discovered a lighter fluid container underneath the vehicle.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate all three incidents.

At this point it is unclear whether the fires are related.