Waterloo police are urging anyone who purchased or received unregulated drugs to not consume them after several young people were taken to hospital.

In a tweet posted late Wednesday afternoon, Waterloo Regional Police Service said they have “responded to reports of youths experiencing symptoms after consuming suspected drugs” near University Avenue and Fischer Hallman Road.

The first call to police came in around 2:30 pm.

Police said they do not know exactly what kind of substances were consumed.

“We are still trying to determine what type of drugs were consumed. We have received information about possible cannabis or pills, but we haven't been able to confirm that yet,” Const. Andre Johnson told CTV News Kitchener in an email.

He did say that the symptoms the youths experiences included "laboured breathing and drowsiness."

Details about the condition of the patients were also not immediately available.

It is also unclear how many people were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information should contact Waterloo police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or http://waterloocrimestoppers.com/.

More to come. This is a developing story.