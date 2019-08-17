

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto on Saturday afternoon has ended.

The warning was issued just before 3 p.m. when the agency located over Etobicoke to Scarborough south of Highway 401 is tracking east at 30 km/h.

It will be partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday evening.

Environment Canada forecasts fog patches developing after midnight. The low will be 18 C.

For Sunday, it will be mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The high will be 30 C with the humidex at 36.