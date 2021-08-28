Environment Canada has lifted the severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto.

The weather agency had said that the system was capable of producing wind gusts of up to 90 km/hr, nickel-sized hail and heavy rainfall.

However, the warning was lifted just after 6 p.m. as the threat receeded.

Environment Canada says that the storm previuously impacted some areas north of the city, including Markham, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Mount Zion, Brooklin and Unionville.

Toronto remains under an extreme heat warning with the humidity this afternoon making it feel closer to 35.