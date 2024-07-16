Toronto is under a severe thunderstorm warning as Environment Canada warns of strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain on Tuesday.

The weather agency issued the warning Tuesday morning, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The agency warns of possible winds gusts of up to 90 km/h, local rainfall amounts of 50 millimetres and up to nickel-sized hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located near Highway 401 at Highway 400, moving northeast at 50 km/h. Locations impacted include Toronto, Markham, Etobicoke and North York, the agency stated.

“Thunderstorms are tracking eastward over southern Ontario and may produce isolated damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and large hail. The line is currently just west of Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that residents in the area take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan and Richmond Hill are also under a severe thunderstorm warning. Rainfall warnings and severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for other parts of southwestern Ontario.