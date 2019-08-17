

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto on Saturday.

The agency said they are tracking a system capable of "producing up to nickle size hail and heavy rain."

Environment Canada said they a thunderstorm located over Etobicoke to Scarborough south of Highway 401 is tracking east at 30 km/h.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, the agency said. Large hail can damage property and cause injury

The agency issues severe thunderstorm warning when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.