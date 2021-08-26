A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the York Region.

Environment Canada said it is tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, nickel size hail and heavy rain.

As of 4:22 p.m., the thunderstorms were located from Malton to Malvern and moving southeast at 20 km/hr.

The locations that are impacted include Toronto, Woodbridge, North York, Scarborough, Malton, Rexdale, Highway 401 at Highway 400, Downsview, Concord, Highway 401 at Allen Road, Thornhill and Highway 401 at Highway 404.

Environment Canada said torrential rainfall with localized flooding is possible. The weather agency added that some areas have already received around 50 mm of rain.