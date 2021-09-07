Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto as storm approaches
Published Tuesday, September 7, 2021 4:59PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 7, 2021 6:41PM EDT
Severe thunderstorms, winds up to 100 km/h and large hail could hit parts of southern Ontario this evening as an intense weather system moves in.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area.
"Meteorologists are tracking a line of thunderstorms capable of producing very strong winds gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain," the warning says.
Toronto Hydro is warning the storms could have the potential to knock out power.
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority also issued a notice saying that the rain could cause high water levels near rivers or water bodies.
