A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto Wednesday night has ended but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect.

The weather agency said it was tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickle size hail and heavy rain.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms continue to race east across the region this evening,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have also been issued in other parts of the GTA.

In Bracebridge, the strong winds downed trees and damaged several homes.

Wow that was a wild one. Photos all through town showing a huge amount of trees down, damage to some homes and obviously a lot of wires down. @townbracebridge crews are out. Be safe, make sure everyone else is safe, check in those you know who may need assistance. #onstorm — Mayor Graydon Smith (@GraydonTheMayor) June 11, 2020

“It came up just almost out of nowhere. Over the course of about 10 minutes, it did a fair amount of damage to a few different areas in the community,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith told CP24.

Smith said there are no reported injuries at this time. Several parts of the town remain without power.

Hydro One said crews are responding to power outages affecting more than 50,000 customers.

Just before 11 p.m., Toronto Hydro said they are starting to see scattered outages across the city due to the storm.