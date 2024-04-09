Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are in effect in parts of the Greater Toronto Area and central Ontario.

In the Tuesday evening advisory, Environment Canada said its meteorologists were tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

The warning is in effect in Orangeville, Grand Valley and Southern Dufferin County.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada said.

Newmarket, Georgina and Northern York Region

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in parts of the GTA, including Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Uxbridge, Beaverton and northern Durham Region. It is also in effect in Barrie, Collingwood and Orillia.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and damaging hail,” Environment Canada said.

“Severe thunderstorms have developed over a few areas and will likely continue this evening as a cold front approaches.”

There are no weather warnings in effect for Toronto. It will be mainly sunny in the city on Wednesday with a high of 17 C.

Meanwhile, rain is in the forecast for Thursday. Wet conditions continue on Friday with a high of 9 C.