

Chris Fox , CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Greater Toronto Area.

The weather agency says that a cold front moving in from the north could trigger thunderstorms and torrential downpours this afternoon and into this evening.

They say that rainfall amounts could total 50 millimetres in an hour or less in some areas.

Winds could also gust up to 90 km/h.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the watch states.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued whenever conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The watch is in effect until further notice.