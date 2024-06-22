A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and others parts of the GTA this afternoon with Environment Canada warning of torrential downpours and a risk of tornadoes.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, the national weather agency said, noting that hazardous conditions, including wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, nickel to toonie-sized hail, and torrential downpours are possible.

Environment Canada’s advisory indicated that tornadoes “cannot be ruled out,” particularly in areas west of the Golden Horseshoe and south of Georgian Bay.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the watch read.

“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Toronto could see local rainfall amounts of between 30 and 40 millimetres. The city will see a high of 26 C today but it will feel closer to 35 with the humidity.