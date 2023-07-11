Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto, GTA ends
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023 4:24PM EDT
A severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto and surrounding areas has ended.
Environment Canada dropped the weather advisory at 9:42 p.m. It was issued on Tuesday afternoon as conditions were favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts up to 90 km/h, large hail and heavy rain.
Scattered thunderstorms moved through the area ahead of a cold front, Environment Canada said in the advisory.
It will be clear and sunny on Wednesday with a high of 24 C. There is a risk of a thunderstorm later in the evening.
On Thursday, it will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C.